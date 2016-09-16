Gang of five threaten teenagers at knife point in Hervey Bay

THREE teenagers were threatened at knife point while walking through a car park in Hervey Bay.

A brother and sister aged 17 and 19 and their 16-year-old friend were walking through the Torquay Sailing Club car park when they were approached by five males.

Maryborough Senior Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said one of the men, who was wearing a grey hoodie pulled over his face took out a knife and pointed it towards the victims, demanding money.

One of the threatened teenagers handed over a $50 note before a purse was then snatched by one of the members of the gang of five before they took off.

Sgt Hodgins said luckily in this instance no one was hurt, however it was a concern that teenagers were being targeted on our streets.

"It's a shame to see teenagers targeted on our streets," he said.

"These offenders may be targeting younger people or anyone they can intimidate."

One of the victims called 000 straight after the crime occurred at 8pm on Thursday.

While there was no description for four of the men, the man in the hoody was a Caucasian with a slim build, about six foot tall and with an Australian accent.

All teenagers in the gang are believed to be around 16 to 18-years-old.

If you have any information that may assist police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

