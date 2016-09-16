29°
News

Gang of five threaten teenagers at knife point in Hervey Bay

Amy Formosa
| 16th Sep 2016 7:40 AM Updated: 3:47 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE teenagers were threatened at knife point while walking through a car park in Hervey Bay.

A brother and sister aged 17 and 19 and their 16-year-old friend were walking through the Torquay Sailing Club car park when they were approached by five males.

Maryborough Senior Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said one of the men, who was wearing a grey hoodie pulled over his face took out a knife and pointed it towards the victims, demanding money.

One of the threatened teenagers handed over a $50 note before a purse was then snatched by one of the members of the gang of five before they took off.

Sgt Hodgins said luckily in this instance no one was hurt, however it was a concern that teenagers were being targeted on our streets.

1. Fraser Coast council to launch independent rates review

2. ICE: 12 year olds using meth on the Fraser Coast

3. Could this accused murderer be deemed unfit to face charges?

4. Fraser Island among Queensland's coastal blackspots

"It's a shame to see teenagers targeted on our streets," he said.

"These offenders may be targeting younger people or anyone they can intimidate."

One of the victims called 000 straight after the crime occurred at 8pm on Thursday.

While there was no description for four of the men, the man in the hoody was a Caucasian with a slim build, about six foot tall and with an Australian accent.

All teenagers in the gang are believed to be around 16 to 18-years-old.

If you have any information that may assist police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast, knife point, police, sailing club

Hervey Bay Cricket's aim is to retain junior players

Hervey Bay Cricket's aim is to retain junior players

THE retention of MILO cricket players is at the forefront of Hervey Bay Cricket Association president Andrew Hoare's goals for the 2016-17 season.

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the list of things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Angler heaven with fish haul as the full moon approaches

THREADY HAUL: Hayden shows off a couple of quality Mary River Threadfin Salmon.

There has been plenty of pelagic action throughout the Sandy Straits

Two people charged with drug offences in Maryborough

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A court date has been set

Local Partners

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Although a bit off from using it these school holidays, boaties are expected to be launching their vessels in time for the Christmas break.

Find the rainbow of gems and minerals

You will be able to see stones, gems, minerals and crystals like this at the Wide Bay-Burnett Gem Clubs Association's second annual market.

Fossick for stones at Tinana's Gem, Craft and Treasure Market.

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the list of things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Latest deals and offers

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

MARK Wahlberg has dropped his bid to be pardoned for his 1988 assault conviction, according to a Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman.

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

The Beatles didn't worry about ending tours

Sir Paul McCartney wasn't "worried" about The Beatles losing money

Ariana Grande squirms talking about her new man Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is uncomfortable talking about her beau Mac Miller

Sofia Vergara is TV's highest paid actress

Sofia Vergara is TV's highest-paid actress raking in $44 million

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land 2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build ... Auction In...

2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build on Now Presenting all Offers

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Owner Wants OUT - All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre