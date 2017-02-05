Gardeners see the solar light

MARYBOROUGH'S community garden will be lit up at night by lights powered by a solar-charged battery, thanks to a $2500 grant from Ergon Energy's Community Fund.
The Lupton Park Community Garden Association project also includes the purchase of a small refrigerator for food storage while members tend their plots.
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the project was among 12 across regional Queensland to share about $50,000 in total to promote energy efficiency, electrical safety, or deliver a lasting community benefit.
"The community gardens aren't connected to the grid and have been poorly lit with a single light for the whole of Lupton Park,” Mr Saunders said.
"This lack of lighting creates security issues and neighbours who keep a watch on the garden have difficulty seeing what's happening at night.”
A local solar company has supplied and installed a 12-volt solar system, including two panels, a deep cell battery and regulator, delivering a low-level source of lighting for safe access and security.
The grant will also be used to purchase a fridge to provide safe food storage, which will encourage further social interactions between the gardeners as they share lunch during working bees.
EEFC aims to fund innovative projects that support local groups to:
- Reduce energy consumption, particularly at peak times, possibly by upgrading equipment to more energy-efficient models.
- Use or promote renewable energy alternatives (solar, wind, hydro and biomass).
- Keep the community safe around electricity, potentially by a wiring safety check, upgrading the switchboard or installing new electrical wiring.
- Educate and empower people to make informed energy choices and help them manage cost of living pressures.
- Prepare the community for storm season, for example by preparing storm kits, upgrading first aid equipment or installing a generator with a change-over switch.
- Provide some kind of lasting community benefit, such as educating children about sustainable gardening, providing emergency equipment or facility upgrades.
- Help grow regional Queensland or create a more sustainable community.