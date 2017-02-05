Gardeners see the solar light

GRANT: Lupton Park Community Garden Association president Carol Weekes shows Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders the refrigerator bought with the $2500 grant from Ergon Energy's Community Fund.

MARYBOROUGH'S community garden will be lit up at night by lights powered by a solar-charged battery, thanks to a $2500 grant from Ergon Energy's Community Fund.

The Lupton Park Community Garden Association project also includes the purchase of a small refrigerator for food storage while members tend their plots.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the project was among 12 across regional Queensland to share about $50,000 in total to promote energy efficiency, electrical safety, or deliver a lasting community benefit.

"The community gardens aren't connected to the grid and have been poorly lit with a single light for the whole of Lupton Park,” Mr Saunders said.

"This lack of lighting creates security issues and neighbours who keep a watch on the garden have difficulty seeing what's happening at night.”

A local solar company has supplied and installed a 12-volt solar system, including two panels, a deep cell battery and regulator, delivering a low-level source of lighting for safe access and security.

The grant will also be used to purchase a fridge to provide safe food storage, which will encourage further social interactions between the gardeners as they share lunch during working bees.

EEFC aims to fund innovative projects that support local groups to: