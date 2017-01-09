Gate crasher steals iPhone from house party in Hervey Bay

POLICE are looking for an offender who rocked up at a party and stole an iPhone.

A number of people who were not invited turned up to a house party on Roberty St in Torquay on Saturday night.

It's believed one of them stole a gold Apple iPhone from the property before leaving the party.

The incident was reported to Hervey Bay Police in the early hours of Sunday morning soon after it happened between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

Nothing else was stolen from the house.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.