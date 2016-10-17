Gayndah showcase aired to the nation

THE picturesque pocket of Gayndah's Gleneden Bullock Farm has been showcased to half a million viewers on a national television show.

Channel Ten's Places We Go has wrapped up filming its Southern Great Barrier Reef episode, featuring Gleneden Bullock Farm, which rated as its second highest rating episode of all time, with 484,000 engaged viewers tuning into the awe and grandeur that is the beautiful North Burnett.

Rohan and Fiona Morris of Gleneden Bullock Farm welcomed presenter Clint to the farm after he made his way down the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

Clint started the episode's journey in Yeppoon then Great Keppel Island, before stepping back in time to visit the Sandstone Wilderness and finally breathing in the beauty at Gleneden Bullock Farm.

He was taken on a journey with Rohan and Fiona, discovering the dying Australian art form of a working bullock farm.

The family's farm celebrates this iconic Australian farming tradition all in the name of sustainable farming and tourism.

In the episode, Clint enjoys some traditional freshly brewed bush tea, brewed by Fiona, and chats to a happy camper staying at the farm for the night.

"You delve into our heartland of the North Burnett and discover rugged gorges, imposing mountain ranges, serene rural views, the Burnett River and townships like Gayndah and Fiona and Rohan's farm along the way, offering country hospitality and a warm smile," Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Mergard said.

"It is opportunities like the show Places We Go that can champion our local tourism operators and portray our region as the perfect destination for intimate, authentic experiences like Rohan and Fiona's farm."

To tune in and experience the Southern Great Barrier Reef for yourself, Places We Go series eight episodes are hosted on anancondastores.com website and placeswego.com website for online replay.

All episodes can also be found on tenplay.com.au.