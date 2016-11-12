Get a festive photo and help the refuge

Twins Savannah and Sahara Bishop,2, Kareem Bishop,12, and Phillipa Brady,11 were pleased as punch to get to cuddle some of the cuddley kittens at the Maryborough Animal Refuge. Photo : Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

BRING your pet and family down to Christmas at the Refuge for a photo with Santa or a bush Christmas theme.

The Maryborough Animal Refuge will hold its second annual Christmas at the Refuge with plenty of stalls, kids rides and activities, raffles and food.

Refuge manager Blair Harris said last year's was a huge success and they are expecting it to be even bigger.

Pictures will be taken by L'amour Photography and Pammy Rose Photography and cost $15 for one print or $25 for two.

Christmas at the Refuge will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 9.30am-2.30pm.

The Tiaro Lions Club will have a sausage sizzle and there will be more than 20 stallholders selling a variety of goods.

Cold drinks will be available from the refuge's drinks stall.

The refuge is seeking stall holders to have displays, entertainment and food.

There will be no site fees, but donations were always welcome.

Sites must be booked by Sunday, November 13. Phone 4123 1712.

For those wanting to spruce up your pet before a photo, there will be a hydrobath available.

All funds raised will support the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

WHEN: Sunday, November 27 from 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Maryborough Animal Refuge, 1 Bright St

DETAILS: Christmas at the Refuge: photos with your pet or Santa, market stalls, food, entertainment, rides, activities and more.

COST: Free entry, free stall sites, donations welcome.