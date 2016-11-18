Get up-to-date on fun summer activities with new brochure

IN THE lead-up to summer, a brochure highlighting water-related activities on the Fraser Coast has been released.

Called Water Trails of the Wide Bay Burnett, Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said it was a collaborative effort involving different councils and tourism groups, in a bid to increase the region's tourism

"We are extending the invitation to the rest of south-east Queenslanders to come and appreciate the natural assets we have on offer in our beautiful region," he said.



It's also there to make local residents more aware about the options available to them in their own backyard.



Pick it up from a tourism information centre or online at widebayburnett.qld.gov.au.