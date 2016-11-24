Get set to sizzle, then it'll storm

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman captured this image using a 24mm lens on a Nikon D3 – set at half a second at F4.

STORMS are being predicted everyday for the next four days as temperatures across the Fraser Coast start to feel distinctly summery.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Maryborough gauge is presently reading 37.4 degrees Celsius - it was already more than 30 degrees at 9am this morning.

Temperatures peaked at more than 38 degrees at 12.23 - setting a record for the hottest day recorded in Maryborough.

Further north at Hervey Bay the water is helping to cool things down, a lot, with a solid seven degree difference - it's 30.7 there.

Lightning in the Baddow area. Contributed

The temperatures by the sea have actually started falling as the wind has swung around to the north and is now blowing in off the sea.

There is a slight chance things will take a turn towards the wet and woolly side this afternoon however don't hold your breath - the BOM says there is only a 20% chance of showers.

Friday is predicted to be a little cooler with a top of 28 degrees and a 50% chance of showers plus the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Storm clouds Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

At this stage both the BOM and Higgins Storm Chasing are saying Saturday is the best chance of producing thunder and lighting with a 50% chance of showers and a good chance of wild weather.

"After a two week break since the last rain and thunderstorm activity a new low pressure trough will begin develop through inland Queensland on Friday," Higgins posted in its most recent forecast.

"This will produce a lengthy period of unstable conditions to its East with rain and storms expected.

"The system really ramps up the intensity across South East and Central districts over the weekend while also developing further North to possibly include Northern districts on Monday and Tuesday."

Read the Bureau of Meteorology's full forecast below:

Thursday

Mostly sunny morning. Slight (20%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds west to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.

Friday

Min 20 Max 28

Cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h tending easterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Saturday

Min 19 Max 29

Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending north to northeasterly during the afternoon.

Sunday

Min 18 Max 29

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Monday

Min 19 Max 29

Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.

Tuesday

Min 18 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning.

Wednesday

Min 19 Max 30

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h.