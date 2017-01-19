Get your applications in for Building Better Regions

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Fund was important for future investments in the region's infrastructure.

HINKLER community groups and councils are encouraged to apply for funding under the Building Better Regions Fund, which is available for community and infrastructure projects across the region.

Applications will be assessed in three categories depending on the size of the project to allow small community projects to not compete against larger developments.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the fund is dedicated purely as an investment in opportunities across rural, regional and remote Australia.

"The Coalition Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) is designed to invest in projects that will create the kinds of regional communities that our children and grandchildren want to either stay in or come back to," Minister Nash said.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt encouraged interested applicants to attend the free information session on January 24 at 10am at CQUniversity.

"We want to invest in the infrastructure, events and initiatives that we are passionate about and that we know will make a difference to the Hinkler region," he said.

To register for the information session visit www.business.gov.au/bbrf