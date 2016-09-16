Get your entry in for chance to win Dreamworld holiday

TODAY is the final day to get your entry in to our Dreamworld holiday competition.
If you haven't done it already, head to www.frasercoastchronicle. com.au/dreamworld holiday and enter your details.
You will be in the running to win four seven-day adult passes to Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and SkyPoint Observation Deck at the Q1, three nights accommodation in Surfers Paradise, return flights AND a rental car for the duration.
You'll also get to have your photos taken with Dreamworld's famous tigers and take home a Tiger Island merchandise pack.
There are also two minor prizes up for grabs that could see you snare four adult seven-day passes to Dreamworld.
Each adult pass allows you to take in any adult or child of any age.
Enter today! Competition closes midnight tonight.