Get your skates on: last day for frozen wonderland fun

TODAY is your last chance to escape the heat and experience ice skating and tobogganing in Hervey Bay.
With sweltering conditions hitting the region, owner Ken Jensen said it was a fun way to chill out and have fun during the school holidays.
Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing has been set up at Urangan High School for about a month and Thursday January 19 is the final day for the ice-skating fun.
Mr Jensen said while they didn't get as many through the gates as they did 18-months ago in Maryborough, the kids that came through had a ball.
"It wasn't as busy as we expected but those who did come along had a fantastic time,” Ken said.
You can expect the Bundaberg based business to be back on the Fraser Coast in the next 12-18 months.
Mr Jensen said the heat wave conditions didn't affect the ice.
LAST SESSIONS:
3:30pm to 5pm
7pm to 8:30pm