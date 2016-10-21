29°
Get yourself a barramundi before the season closes

21st Oct 2016 10:30 AM

THE past full moon produced some good fishing with the local reefs fishing well as did the beaches for whiting.

This week will see tides drop away which will suit anglers looking to hit the estuaries.

With only a few weeks to catch a barramundi before the closed season, hitting the local systems to hunt a barra will be popular.

Burrum

In the Burrum system whiting were found throughout the rivers and flats on the run-in tide.

Barra and jacks have been reported in the mid and upper reaches of the river system with the night tides producing the best bite period.

Outside the river, grunter, school mackerel, golden trevally and mac tuna have been reported around the Burrum 8-Mile.

Local reefs

The local reef fishing scene is starting to fire up.

Sweetlip, blackall, coral trout and blue parrot have been reported.

With the blue parrot live crabs have been the best bait but some anglers have had luck on crab imitation lures fished on the reefs.

School mackerel have also been found on the local reefs with Point Vernon still producing fish on trolled hard body lures.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has seen mac tuna schools arrive in numbers throughout the Bay.

Longtail tuna can also be found, taking soft plastics deep under the mac tuna schools. Golden trevally, tea leaf trevally and a few late season snapper have also been reported.

Sandy Strait

In the Sandy Strait, whiting are still a popular target with some good specimens up to 40cm being reported.

Flathead have been less abundant this season but areas like South and North Head have been productive.

In the Mary River, threadfin salmon have been reported right through the system up to the town reaches along with barra.

Down the strait, bream, tailor and grunter can be found on the flats and around the mangroves along with the odd threadfin salmon.

The ledges will also be worth a look for grass sweetlip, jew and cod.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier some good jew to 10kg have been reported.

School and grey mackerel are still about with metal spoons getting good results.

In the first channel whiting and flathead have been reported.

Fishing at night can produce some great catches of whiting with live yabbies getting the best results.

