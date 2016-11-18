Getting kerbside numbering done? Don't get scammed

IF YOU are looking at having kerbside numbering done, be careful who you hire.



That's the message from Fraser Coast Regional Council.



Councillor Stuart Taylor said that council has been made aware of some operators on the Fraser Coast claiming that their business has been endorsed by council, but it hasn't actually been.



The scammers are also claiming that kerbside numbering is a requirement of emergency services.



"We have been made aware of some businesses that have approached residents and told them that the money for the work they undertake will be donated to emergency services," Cr Taylor said.



Cr Taylor added that while residents are able to have kerbside numbering, there are local laws in place that outline the requirements of the numbering.



This includes for number stencils to be 75mm high, placed adjacent to the vehicle crossing, the use of black numbers on a white reflective long life or rectangular background, and use paint designed for specifically for concrete surfaces.



"The owner of the property will also be responsible for ongoing maintenance of the numbering," Cr Taylor said.



"These conditions are in place to ensure consistency across the region.



"And while numbering is not a mandatory requirement of emergency services or council, residents need to be wary of engaging any operator that does not comply with these local laws."



For more information, go to frasercoast.qld.gov.au/local-laws.

