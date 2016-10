Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

EMERGENCY services were called to the intersection of Ferry and Sussex streets where a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman told the Chronicle a call came in around 2.25pm yesterday regarding the incident.

He said the teenager had stepped out in front of the car before being hit.

He said the girl was taken to hospital as a precaution with the streets reopening soon after.