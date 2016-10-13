Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

ELEVEN Queensland women today will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer.

One in six Queensland women will be diagnosed with a women's cancer in their lifetime - about 4000 women this year alone.

During October, we're calling on Queenslanders to get the girls together to raise vital funds and awareness for all women's cancers - through Cancer Council's Girls' Night In.

The idea is simple - spend a night in with your friends and family, and donate what you would have spent on a night out to Cancer Council Queensland.

Girls' Night In events can be big or small - we've already had hundreds of people sign up to host a pamper party, clothes swap, cooking event or games night for the cause.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship to raise funds and awareness.

All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.

About 3000 Queensland women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and about 1000 are diagnosed with an ovarian, cervical, vaginal, vulva or uterine cancer.

This year, we aim to raise about $1.4 million through 3000 Girls' Night In hosts statewide. Fraser Coast has never needed an excuse to get together - but if there was one - Girls' Night In this October is it! For more information, visit girlsnightin.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85. Visit cancerqld.org.au or call Cancer Council 13 11 20.

PROF JEFF DUNN, AO,

CEO Cancer Council Queensland