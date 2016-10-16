Girls play too, and do it better in AFL

GO GIRLS: Training for spots in the Wide Bay Wildcats Under-17 Girls' AFL team are (l-r) Gracie Eadie, Grace Straub, Chloe Matheson, Brianna Duffy, assistant coach Hayley Torresan, Taylah King, Jade King, Uma Brennan and Kristi Binnie.

AFL: With the upcoming Under-17s Youth Girls championships ready to hit Brisbane, the Wide Bay Wildcats are ready to show that girls play it better than others.

Up to 20 girls will represent Wide Bay in the AFLQ State Championships, a four-day competiton held in Brisbane from October 20-23, between teams from as far as the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Darling Downs, Mackay and an international team from Papua New Guinea.

It marks the 3rd time the Wide Bay girls have competed, placing 3rd in the 2014 competition and 2nd in 2015.

Team manager Sue King stated it was a daunting task to get the girls ready, with competitors needing to come from as far as Mundubbera and Gympie to compete.

"The area is pretty big, and we have girls from as far as Mundubbera coming to training every week,” she said.

"This is a chance for the girls to make the Under-18s side next year.”

Age limitations mean that only girls between the ages of 14 and 17 can be accepted into the team, with those turning 18 unable to register.

Runner Dean Blackwell says it's not a huge concern for the team, with some of the girls possessing the chance to make the Under-18s side for next year.

"There's a chance for some of the girls to make the Under-18s side next year, to be played in Melbourne,” he said.

"Girls from this state championships could go on to represent at the Nationals.

"It's a huge opportunity.”

Taylah King agrees, having been playing AFL since she was 6.

"It's a good opportunity to just play some good footy, because we don't get to have these competitions up here,” she said.

"We should be able to do pretty well, seeing as we came second in pool 3 of the competition last year. We should be all good.”

Sue King knows as well, having seen how the girls play and understood their skills over the past few years.

"The girls are a great bunch; they've been going really well with training and performing in their games,” she said.

"The way I see it, they've got the foundational skills they need, and they're definitely up for the challenge.

"They all bring that confidence to the team, so we know what to expect.

"They're definitely up for the challenge.”

With their first game against the PNG competitors, King said the crowds could look forward to an exciting match.

"I reckon it'll be a pretty good game, and they're up for it,” she said.

The Wildcats also thanked their sponsors and the Hervey Bay RSL for their individual player contributions.

Wide Bay Wildcats Team List: Jade King, Taylah King, Brianna Duffy, Gracie Eadie, Grace Straub, Kristi Binnie, Courtney Walsh, Chloe Matheson, Kiara Schocker, Lauren Anderson, Tianni Smallwood, Khiaecia Leigh Smallwood, Uma Brennan, Olivia Schneider, Emma Broadfoot, Alisha Gordon, Maddie Challies, Mickayla Jade Jakara Miller, Paige Murrie.