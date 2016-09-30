Girls prove Fraser Coast is a hotbed for rugby talent

JADE Golchert is the first to admit she has found her adaptation to rugby union "a bit challenging” but that has only helped the Childers teen develop in the game.

Golchert is one of three Fraser Coast rugby union players - along Jakara Miller and Kyesha Baker - to earn the opportunity to impress Queensland selectors.

The trio were in Brisbane as part of Queensland's under-17 train-on squad, as selectors ran their eyes over the next generation of female rugby union stars.

Golchert only picked up the sport this year, but in her short time in the "game they play heaven” has proved that size does not always matter.

"I was never one to be intimidated by size, but even going to Brisbane there were some big sizes but I just got in there and tackled,” Golchert said.

"Even then, I know I've got support of other players on my team; don't hesitate and nothing will go wrong.

Golchert is a prime example of Australian rugby's approach to the female aspect of the code.

Selectors and coaches look for players in all sports who might have what Fraser Coast coast Glenn Gamble described as the x-factor.

"They look to find girls who can be interchangeable with other state teams and Aussie Pearls, so they're looking for a certain type of player,” Gamble said.