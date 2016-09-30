28°
Sport

Girls prove Fraser Coast is a hotbed for rugby talent

Matthew McInerney
| 30th Sep 2016 5:48 PM
OPPORTUNITY: Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller.
OPPORTUNITY: Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JADE Golchert is the first to admit she has found her adaptation to rugby union "a bit challenging” but that has only helped the Childers teen develop in the game.

Golchert is one of three Fraser Coast rugby union players - along Jakara Miller and Kyesha Baker - to earn the opportunity to impress Queensland selectors.

The trio were in Brisbane as part of Queensland's under-17 train-on squad, as selectors ran their eyes over the next generation of female rugby union stars.

Golchert only picked up the sport this year, but in her short time in the "game they play heaven” has proved that size does not always matter.

"I was never one to be intimidated by size, but even going to Brisbane there were some big sizes but I just got in there and tackled,” Golchert said.

"Even then, I know I've got support of other players on my team; don't hesitate and nothing will go wrong.

Golchert is a prime example of Australian rugby's approach to the female aspect of the code.

Selectors and coaches look for players in all sports who might have what Fraser Coast coast Glenn Gamble described as the x-factor.

"They look to find girls who can be interchangeable with other state teams and Aussie Pearls, so they're looking for a certain type of player,” Gamble said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast rugby union, jade golchert, rugby, rugby union, sunshine coast rugby union, union

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Check out the full list of events on this weekend.

Girls prove Fraser Coast is a hotbed for rugby talent

OPPORTUNITY: Fraser Coast rugby pair Jade Golchert and Jakara Miller.

Fraser Coast was represented by three players at state U17 trials.

No rough oceans ahead for Pier2Pub Swim

READY: Councillor Darren Everard, who has organised the Hervey Bay Pier2Pub for the past six years, will also be participating in the swim this Sunday.

VIDEO: The event will run on Sunday from 8am at the Hervey Bay SLSC.

Meet the Fraser Coast Chronicle's newest journo

Blake Antrobus.

I'm now one of the new reporters at the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Local Partners

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Cr Maddern has ruled out defending her position on fracking, citing her current role in local government issues.

Happy kids heal faster: donations to buy toys for sick kids

Woolworths have donated $19804.00 to the Hervey Bay Paediatrics Ward.

STAYING in a hospital can get a bit boring, but not with iPads.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E2: Code of the Streets review

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E2: Code of the Streets review

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage first episode*

Kim Kardashian West 'sick of talking about Taylor Swift'

Kim Kardashian West is sick of talking about Taylor Swift.

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

SECLUDED BUSH / BEACH RETREAT

Lot 1 Craignish Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a ... $200000

Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a short stroll to the beach??? Then look no further you've found it!!! This large allotment...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.