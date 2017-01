A BAG of golf clubs was stolen from a car parked at Maryborough Golf Club earlier this week.

A blue Hyundai Elantra was broken into between 7pm and 11pm on Thursday, January 26, at the Heritage City golf course's car park.

The offender smashed a glass window to gain access to the vehicle.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Crimstoppers. You can phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppers.qld.com.au to report any information.