Good on Lieutenant Harry Smith for fighting for his men

OUR SAY: The Battle of Long Tan was the bloodiest battle involving Australian soldiers during the Vietnam War and it's about time Lieutenant Colonel Harry Smith's men were recognised for their heroic efforts.

Although it came about half a century too late, the military honours and upgrades to their existing honours are well deserved.

They rarely make leaders like Lt Col Smith any more.

The Fraser Coast should be proud that the region had someone like Lt Col Smith living here, a man who fought for his men long after the gun fire stopped.

It is thanks to his persistence to multiple governments over many years that this award ceremony at Government House yesterday in Canberra could have ever happened.

Good on Hinkler MP Keith Pitt for helping make this happen and giving the men the honour they so rightly have earned.