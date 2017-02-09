Graduate nurses start career at Maryborough Hospital

Maryborough Base Hospital - 13 graduate nurses have begun their one year internship in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay public hospitals.

MARYBOROUGH Hospital has welcomed new nurses to their team, fresh from their tertiary studies.

A total of 13 graduate nurses began orientation at the hospital this week to start the transition into their new roles.

Many of the enthusiastic nursing graduates have already spent time at Fraser Coast hospitals as part of their work placements while studying, and are looking forward to being fully-fledged nurses.

"These nursing graduates are essential to providing an excellent service and high-quality clinical care to the patients we look after each and every day," Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said.

"It is important that we recruit a good class of nursing graduates to ensure we can replenish the team as experienced nurses leave our service due to retirement or other career opportunities."

Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Fiona Sewell said the fresh perspective nursing graduates shared with their nursing colleagues was also important because it helped to lift the rest of the clinical team.

"It's great to have our 2017 graduates join the WBHHS nursing team and bring their enthusiasm for caring for patients to our wards," Ms Sewell said.

"Our experienced nurses are able to pass on their experience and professional skills to the new generation, but the graduates also give back to our teams with their passion and energy for nursing.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our 2017 WBHHS nursing graduates progress in their careers throughout the year and well into the future."

The new nurses come from a range of tertiary institutions, including from local universities.

WBHHS also planning a mid-year intake of nursing graduates at some facilities.