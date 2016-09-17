Grand final rematch to start the new cricket season

LAST time Past Grammars faced Australs they mowed down Australs' Gold team by eight wickets to win their third consecutive Fraser Coast Cricket title.

Today's encounter, the first game of the season, is the start of a new chapter in local cricket.

The four A-grade teams will play the two-day format for the first time in years.

For both sides, it is a challenge only a handful have faced before.

"I think there's only two of us who have played two-day cricket,” Past Grammars' Paul Sanders said.

"Our preparation isn't great as everyone's been playing into September. A few haven't had a training run yet so we'll definitely be blowing out the cobwebs.”

Australs' Clinton Hansen welcomed the return to the longer format.

"There are only three of us who have played it before so it's going to be a good opportunity for the younger guys to get that experience,” Hansen said.

"We're looking really good. We've trained hard for the last few months.

"We had two sides that were relatively balanced last season and finished two-three, but there will be a few guys who step up to that A-grade team this year.”

The Maryborough Oval game will start at 12.30pm.