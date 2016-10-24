Granville man, 80, who died in Aramara crash has been named

Paul Wellington was killed in a crash at Aramara on October 16 while his wife Pat was critically injured.

THE 80-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Aramara has been named.

Granville's Paul Wellington died at the scene and his wife Pat was critically injured after the horror crash, which happened about 10.30am on October 16.

Mrs Wellington was airlifted to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital after the crash.

Mr Wellington's funeral was held on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital said Mrs Wellington was now in a stable condition and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.