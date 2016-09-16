Great to see locals getting active as they Kick the Kilos

WHAT a great effort so far, Fraser Coast!

We have already had 73 people join up to our Kick The Kilos 12-week competition where we are going up against regions across Queensland to try and rack up the most amount of kilometres walked. In just a few days we have seen a combined effort of 141km walked by locals for our club.

It's great, but I know the region can do better! Especially when we are up against the likes of Bundaberg who have amassed 119 runners and pooled together almost 300km of walking.

Or the likes of Gympie who have 134 runners in their club but have pooled together just 77km. With Queensland Health and the Fraser Coast Regional Council jumping on board, the team here at the Chronicle are looking for more local groups and businesses to join in on the fun and to prove our region wants to kick the kilos! If you missed it, see page 2 of today's paper for a guide on how to join.