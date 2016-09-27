Great weekend: Plenty to see at Maryborough Open House

OUR Heritage City was on display all weekend for one of its many highlights: stunning historical structures.



History buffs from all over came to the fifth Maryborough Open House event.



Open House chairman George Seymour was there, and estimated about 2500 others were there too.



"I ran into a lot of visitors from Ipswich, Brisbane and Bundy, and lots of locals out exploring their city," he said.



Mr Seymour said he personally especially enjoyed the handing over of a century-old train to Maryborough.



"And people getting to ring the bell at St Paul's was awesome," he said.



"The concert, Music in the Tank, was really popular, showcasing the historic building (Ann Street Water Tank) in a new light with great acoustics inside." This was the Maryborough Open House's fifth year.