Greats wow Hervey Bay crowd at Legends of League

THE only two things these legends have lost is a touch of speed and (in some case) some hair.

Hervey Bay's Stafford Park hosted the region's first Legends of League game on Saturday night, which pitted the Fraser Coast All Stars against the might of Australia.

The likes of Peter Waters, Paul Gerchow and Rod McGrath stared down legends like Cliff Lyons, Nathan Blacklock and John Hopoate in front of a healthy crowd.

Persistent rain kept some viewers away, but the faithful supporters were treated to an up-close display of some of the game's greats.