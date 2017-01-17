Greyhounds in need of homes on the Fraser Coast

FOR the Hamilton family, Gloria the greyhound was the perfect companion.

Gloria is one of dozens of greyhounds that have been collected and re-homed by the Wide Bay Animal Rescue.

"She instantly became part of the family," Maree Hamilton said.

"She is easy-going and good with the kids, but also loves her toys and walks on the beach."

Greyhounds (L) Becky, Sadie and Gloria with Marie Barnes from Wide Bay Animal Rescue and brothers Andre,9, and Stirling,10, Hamilton. Alistair Brightman

Marie Barnes from Wide Bay Animal Rescue has 10 greyhounds in her care, all who need foster carers or loving forever-homes.

She said since the short-lived greyhound ban in New South Wales, hundreds of the racing dogs had been dumped in pounds across Australia.

"With the recent New South Wales ban on racing, it has created an influx of sudden surrenders and that left us without help," Ms Barnes said.

"So we need caring people who would adopt a grey."

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a greyhound, you can contact the Wide Bay rescue at widebayanimalrescue.com.au.