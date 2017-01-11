A group fight errupts in a suburb of Hervey Bay

A YOUNG man got to ride in a police car all the way to the Hervey Bay Watchhouse after allegedly creating a disturbance at a house.



Hervey Bay police received calls on Sunday about 11.30pm regarding a street disturbance on Holiday Pde, Scarness.



The calls indicated a fight involving a group of people at the address.



On arrival at the house, police located a 21-year-old man creating the disturbance and placed him in a police vehicle.



He was transported to the Hervey Bay Watchhouse where he was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance disorderly behaviour.

