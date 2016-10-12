The group that is helping the Fraser Coast's most vulnerable

THEY are the volunteers who are making a huge difference for those who need it most.



Margaret Elford and her team from the not-for-profit organisation Fraser Coast Palliative Care have raised more than $150,000 to purchase equipment over the past three years for some of the community's most vulnerable - those who need palliative care.



From walkers to wheelchairs to seats to assist people in the shower, Margaret said both she and her team had tried to assist others in any way possible.



"We've got a small group that raises funds for this organisation to buy equipment for all the palliative care people in our area, all the Fraser Coast, all the way down to Bauple, Poona, down the Bay, Burrum Heads, all around the area," she said.



"We buy beds, oxygen concentrators, over-the-toilet chairs, shower chairs, hoists and quite a few other things."



Maragaret said the organisation worked closely with Wide Bay health services and palliative care nurses.



"They let us know the patients and where they are and what they need and we supply everything that they need, free of charge."



In recognition of the wonderful work they do, the community is also repaying the favour, with Hyne Timber Mill donating $45,000 to the service to purchase a new van after their old vehicle broke down beyond repair last year.



Margaret said what Hyne had done was amazing.



She said it made her feel that what Fraser Coast Palliative Care did was truly valued by the community.



"When I first saw it I just cried," she said.



"It was well and truly needed. We can't thank them enough."



Margaret said it made a tremendous difference to the end of someone's life to be able to bring in equipment that enabled them to stay at home as long as possible.



"They're home with their loved ones and we try to make their life comfortable.



"They can get extra visitors come and see them, they can have a cup of tea when they like."



Margaret said that she often had been contacted by people in the community who told her how much of a difference the service had made to either themselves or to a loved one.

