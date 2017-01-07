Group to provide support for families with ill children

CRAIGNISH mum Janine Cawthray knows what it's like to need information and support.



Her son Mitchell, 13, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and the family has lived between their home on the Fraser Coast and Brisbane ever since.



Being forced to find accommodation and parking in Brisbane and having to search to gain access to support groups, Janine looked back on that time and realised that the information she had come to know could assist other parents going through similar situations.



Now, with Mitchell continuing to receive treatment to keep him well, Janine has set her sights on helping other parents get the assistance and support they need.



The group, titled Parents Supporting Parents, will hold its first meeting on Wednesday at the Hervey Bay Community Centre at 22 Charles St in Pialba from 9am to 11am.



Janine said she was hopeful that anyone in need of support would come along.



She said the atmosphere would be very casual, with people able to attend for as long as they wished and ask for any assistance or guidance they needed.



Entry is free.



Janine said the group would be a network for parents of medically ill children and children with a disability who needed ongoing care and treatment.



She said it would offer the sharing of information, and support in an informal setting, with particular emphasis on Fraser Coast families who need to seek treatment outside the area.



"We are not affiliated with any one group or organisation, but aim to be all inclusive and provide support," Janine said.



Janine said member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had provided some assistance in starting the group, as well as Endeavour, Epilepsy Queensland, Carers Queensland, Cystic Fibrosis Queensland and staff at Hervey Bay Hospital.



For more, write to pspfrasercoast@hotmail.com.

