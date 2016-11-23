Group says Booral shooting was completely unacceptable

A DOMESTIC violence group has strongly condemned the Booral tragedy that happened early this month, in which three people died.

A Fraser Coast Domestic and Family Violence Alliance spokesperson said in a statement the situation that John, Robyn and Janice Frescura found themselves in was no excuse for a double-murder and suicide.

John and Robyn both had chronic illnesses while their adult daughter was disabled and needed full-time care.

"By accepting that any reason at all excuses murder, we are condoning violence," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Chronicle.

"In the aftermath (of the Booral shooting), people looked for explanations and reasons behind this.

"This is a normal response to a horrifying, unexpected event."

The spokesperson said the couple should have sought services and help.

"Within the community, people have been talking with each other, seeking information and understanding," they said.

The discourse around this tragedy has primarily been on health issues, care of people with disabilities, ageing parents, euthanasia and 'no options'.

"There is always a choice to not use violence."

This Friday is White Ribbon Day, a day focused on putting an end to men's violence against women.

Events will be held both in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

From 7am-2pm, head to Bunnings Hervey Bay to learn about domestic violence and grab a sausage sizzle in the process.

An information stand will also be set up at Bunnings Maryborough, 9am-1pm.