Court hears why man crashed into home

Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom.

A MAN who crashed his car into a Urangan home, causing extensive damage and traumatising the family who lived there, was trying to take his own life at the time, a court has heard.

On the night of August 10 2016, the man was aiming for a tree when he crashed his car into the side of a house on the corner of Pulgul and Miller Sts.

The 58-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to unlawful operation of a vehicle.

A 4WD that crashed into the bedroom of a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan is towed from the scene. Alistair Brightman

The court heard that the man had been drinking at the caravan park where he lived at the time, and was more than five times over the legal limit when he drove his car into one of the home's bedrooms.

The family was not at home at the time of the crash, but police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the crash had had a "profound" affect on the home owners.

"Insurance could not cover the extent of the damage," Snr Const Sperling said.

"The potential danger to the victims was very high. The home owner's grandchildren could have been in that room if it was the right time of year."

The man appeared in court wearing a blue polo shirt, his right arm was shaking as he appeared before the magistrate.

Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom. Alistair Brightman

The man's's defence lawyer Justin Geldard told the court his client had battled mental health issues and alcohol abuse for some years.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Fraser Coast council yet to pay banyan tree fine

Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

Urangan pharmacy development rejected by council

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

"The simple fact is no one was home," Mr Geldard said. "In my submission, your honour could reflect a deterrence from the community by cancelling his licence."

Before handing down his sentence, Magistrate Graeme Tatnell said the incident could have had "very serious consequences".The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

His licence was disqualified for five years.