Court hears why man crashed into home

Eliza Wheeler
| 20th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:26 AM
Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom.
Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom. Alistair Brightman

A MAN who crashed his car into a Urangan home, causing extensive damage and traumatising the family who lived there, was trying to take his own life at the time, a court has heard.

On the night of August 10 2016, the man was aiming for a tree when he crashed his car into the side of a house on the corner of Pulgul and Miller Sts.

The 58-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to unlawful operation of a vehicle.

A 4WD that crashed into the bedroom of a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan is towed from the scene.
A 4WD that crashed into the bedroom of a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan is towed from the scene. Alistair Brightman

The court heard that the man had been drinking at the caravan park where he lived at the time, and was more than five times over the legal limit when he drove his car into one of the home's bedrooms.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

The family was not at home at the time of the crash, but police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the crash had had a "profound" affect on the home owners.

"Insurance could not cover the extent of the damage," Snr Const Sperling said.

 

"The potential danger to the victims was very high. The home owner's grandchildren could have been in that room if it was the right time of year."

The man appeared in court wearing a blue polo shirt, his right arm was shaking as he appeared before the magistrate.

Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom.
Damage to a house at the corner of Pulgul and Miller streets in Urangan after a 4WD ran into the bedroom. Alistair Brightman

The man's's defence lawyer Justin Geldard told the court his client had battled mental health issues and alcohol abuse for some years.

