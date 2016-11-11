Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

OLD-TIME dance fans and locals are gathering to spring some life into the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

The Spring Dinner Dance is on this Saturday, November 12 from 6pm.

Hall committee president Owen Thompson said everyone was welcome.

"Don't miss the country hospitality and a great night out," he said.

"There really isn't anything quite like it!

"We encourage everyone to book a table and bring their friends."

The hall has been repainted and re-stumped as well as enjoying kitchen renovations. Upcoming renovations include a stage extension and disabled ramp access.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun after all the hard work," Owen said.

"There will be entertainment with Lex K and friends playing all the old country dance favourites with their own brand of home-style good humour.

"A good old country barbecue with dessert and supper are provided for entry price of only $20 per person."

Gundiah is about 50km from Gympie and 45km from Maryborough on Netherby Rd, west of the Bruce Hwy.

The Gundiah Memorial Hall was officially opened 22 October, 1922. It was built and is still owned by the local community.

The hall has been the hub of Gundiah's social life, hosting dances, balls, weddings, church services, concerts, sporting clubs, meetings, classes, and fundraisers for the Hall and School for 94 years.

In 2012, the hall committee reformed in an effort to restore the hall and focus on its history.

To book or for information, phone Lynda Thompson on 41293198 or 0427412931.