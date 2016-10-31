Gutsy article deals with health issues

CONGRATULATIONS DESERVED: The Chronicle was right to print article regarding the health and wellbeing of children.

ALL of the Chronicle team deserve our thanks and congratulations for their untiring efforts to challenge the huge issues that are tearing down the health and wellbeing of children, youth and care-givers alike, across the Wide Bay area.

Especially for their publishing of the gutsy article by Cancer Council Queensland on Saturday.

Wow, did that predict the opening of a veritable can of worms about how to safeguard the health of our local communities.

It left the clear impression that without the implementing of their February report, the sheer number of health issues will bankrupt our social capital, the health banks of our young and the already-stretched resources of Queensland Health.

While I do not necessarily agree with the tone of the recent cartoon on the current behaviour of our Prime Minister, I completely accept the claim that regional Australia is being neglected.

And that in the words of Peter Kenyon, we can no longer wait for the cavalry to rescue us, that we have to forge community think-tanks that, with real empathy and compassion and resolute action, will turn the lives of the great people of this spectacular part of Australia, around.

Time and time, again, we show just how amazing our resources are, in times of crisis, such as accidents, bush fires and floods.

As in times of war.

Now we are facing huge threats to the well-being of our people, and especially, the young, some of which are detailed in the above report.

On June 7, in this section, I gave some details of a proposed, international conference on health preventions, to be held in a year's time, here in Wide Bay. To highlight the dire threats to our communal health and measures to counter these. Again the above report

refers.

Sadly, I have not been able to get past the minders around Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, Sir Richard Branson and Jamie Oliver, for example, in spite of numerous emails and two petitions.

May I leave all readers with the great vision that I hold on to, of Pope Francis in amicable conversation with the Dalai Lama, as they share a joke, on board a whale-watching boat off Hervey Bay?

The security craft, provided by our Royal Australian Navy, has a crew extremely nervous at the prospect of a whale or two, breeching over the eminent persons' craft, but those world leaders are too busy living in the moment.

Perhaps such a beautiful time would give our region such a "viral moment” as few other opportunities ever could.

KEVIN C KINGSWELL

Maryborough