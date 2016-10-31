30°
News

Gutsy article deals with health issues

31st Oct 2016 11:00 AM
CONGRATULATIONS DESERVED: The Chronicle was right to print article regarding the health and wellbeing of children.
CONGRATULATIONS DESERVED: The Chronicle was right to print article regarding the health and wellbeing of children. Maya23K

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL of the Chronicle team deserve our thanks and congratulations for their untiring efforts to challenge the huge issues that are tearing down the health and wellbeing of children, youth and care-givers alike, across the Wide Bay area.

Especially for their publishing of the gutsy article by Cancer Council Queensland on Saturday.

Wow, did that predict the opening of a veritable can of worms about how to safeguard the health of our local communities.

It left the clear impression that without the implementing of their February report, the sheer number of health issues will bankrupt our social capital, the health banks of our young and the already-stretched resources of Queensland Health.

While I do not necessarily agree with the tone of the recent cartoon on the current behaviour of our Prime Minister, I completely accept the claim that regional Australia is being neglected.

And that in the words of Peter Kenyon, we can no longer wait for the cavalry to rescue us, that we have to forge community think-tanks that, with real empathy and compassion and resolute action, will turn the lives of the great people of this spectacular part of Australia, around.

Time and time, again, we show just how amazing our resources are, in times of crisis, such as accidents, bush fires and floods.

As in times of war.

Now we are facing huge threats to the well-being of our people, and especially, the young, some of which are detailed in the above report.

On June 7, in this section, I gave some details of a proposed, international conference on health preventions, to be held in a year's time, here in Wide Bay. To highlight the dire threats to our communal health and measures to counter these. Again the above report

refers.

Sadly, I have not been able to get past the minders around Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, Sir Richard Branson and Jamie Oliver, for example, in spite of numerous emails and two petitions.

May I leave all readers with the great vision that I hold on to, of Pope Francis in amicable conversation with the Dalai Lama, as they share a joke, on board a whale-watching boat off Hervey Bay?

The security craft, provided by our Royal Australian Navy, has a crew extremely nervous at the prospect of a whale or two, breeching over the eminent persons' craft, but those world leaders are too busy living in the moment.

Perhaps such a beautiful time would give our region such a "viral moment” as few other opportunities ever could.

KEVIN C KINGSWELL

Maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

The complaint alleged the Councillor had publicly referred to a document from within the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s internal system.

Building approvals soar to 570 over July-September

Residential dwellings the highest at 214 approvals valued at $50,215,853, according to the latest development statistics from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Developments have totalled over $60 million in value.

Five best places to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast

The Old Sydney Hotel has been voted as the best place to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast.

Five of the best pubs on the Fraser Coast.

Why don't more of us support small shops?

The Shop Small campaign is urging us to look at alternatives to just the big boys this Christmas.

Aussies aren't putting money where mouth is for smaller retailers

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas has shared the first picture of his new baby daughter.

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!