Haiden's cooking up success

ONE of Maryborough RSL's apprentice chefs is working feverishly practising his culinary skills, creating what he hopes will be an award-winning dessert.

Third-year apprentice Haiden Cox is among 34 of Australia's most talented apprentice chefs selected to take part in the prestigious Fonterra Proud to be a Chef program in February.

Finalists from around the country will be flown to Melbourne to participate in the all-expenses-paid four day mentoring program which will include field tours, up-skilling workshops, intimate dining at some of Melbourne's most prominent restaurants and educational mentoring classes with industry leaders such as Head Chef of Matteo's restaurant, Buddha Lo.

Haiden, 22, said it was really surprising just to be considered.

"We have an itinerary where I'll be taking master classes and am looking forward to working with Buddha Lo who works with a lot of seafood,” he said.

"Really for me it's going to be a massive learning opportunity - and I'm hoping to win.

"I'm interested in seeing what everyone in Australia are doing - and making some connections.

"I started my apprenticeship at The Federal Hotel and then did a little bit at Muddy Waters Cafe, which my dad owns,” he said.

"I fell into the industry and was helping my dad out at the cafe and I just kind of fell in love with it.

"I have been in kitchens ever since I started working - since I was 15 - mainly washing dishes,” he laughed.

The apprentice said he had been working at the Maryborough RSL for six months.

"The Maryborough RSL chefs, Jeff and Jamie, have taught me a lot.

"It feels like I have so much more to learn.”

Chef Jamie Shaw said he had been working with Haiden since he started at the club.

"I have been a chef for over 17 years - it's pretty much all I know,” Jamie said.

"I have found working with Haiden great - he is very keen and very knowledgeable - he has done his homework.

"His dad is a great chef and Haiden has picked up a fair bit from him.

"Haiden is very keen on French and Italian food and I am quite knowledgeable on that.

"I am also very traditional when it comes to food and at the RSL we offer our customers good old fashioned foods which apprentices don't get to see very much - it's good to pass on those skills as well.”

Applicants were evaluated based on their demonstrated culinary passion, aspirations, goals and commitment to becoming a chef, along with a review of an original recipe submission.

2010 Fonterra Proud to be a Chef finalist Buddha Lo is also excited about the competition.

"I am really looking forward to meeting and working with this year's selection of incredible finalists and helping each apprentice discover their potential through a program that helped kick-start my own career,” he said.

At the end of the program, a standout apprentice will be crowned the 2017 Fonterra Proud to be a Chef winner, receiving an international culinary scholarship tailored to their personal interests and goals as a professional chef.