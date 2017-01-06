Half the Hobie Cat field is comprised of family teams

FAMILIES AFLOAT: Close to half the Hobie Cat National Championships field is related to another competitor.

IT IS a feature of the Hobie Cat National Championships most other sports are unable to replicate.

Of the 36 crews involved in the second series of the competition (from January 2 to yesterday), 19 are made up of familial teams.

Brother and sister team Will and Georgii McKenzie faced six married couples and 12 parent-child teams during the Hervey Bay Sailing Club event.

It is that family aspect which is championed by those involved in the sport, some of whom spent the past fortnight competing across a range of Hobie Cat classes.

The competition officially wrapped up yesterday, with sailors set for long trips back to their home states.

West Australian pair Cameron Owen and Darren Smith were the two best skippers in the Hobie Masters. Victorian husband-wife team Fletcher and Georgia Warren-Myers led the way in the Hobie 16s, ahead of crews skippered by Shane Peterson and Trent Robson.