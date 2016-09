A WOMAN'S handbag was snatched while she was sitting outside a hotel in Hervey Bay in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said a man believed to be in his 20s, took the handbag containing a wallet and phone and ran off.

The incident happened outside the Torquay Hotel at 1.30am.

There is no description of what the man looks like at this stage.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the theft are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.