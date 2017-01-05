32°
Handscomb's hundred handsome but horror end

Matthew McInerney
| 5th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
LEGEND: Australia's Peter Handscomb is another new national cricket hero.
LEGEND: Australia's Peter Handscomb is another new national cricket hero.

HE IS the man in such great form Pakistan's bowlers couldn't get him out.

Peter Handscomb is the underrated hero of Australian cricket's recent resurgence.

He goes about his work quietly, but has managed four half-centuries in his last four Test innings.

Yesterday's century, his second in a short, four-Test career, is a career milestone for the 25-year-old.

The dismissal, however, is an embarrassment.

I'm not an international cricketer - I'm not even 12th man for reserve grade - but how hard is it avoid hitting the stumps?

The Victorian was going so well but to end an innings on 110 courtesy of hit wicket is ridiculous.

Maybe I underestimate the ease with which players can hit their stumps.

His previous 204 balls were fantastic.

Handscomb worked his way in and kept Pakistan's bowlers at bay as he built a quality innings. The fact he's a wicket-keeper is a bonus

This is a time Australian selectors have not only made the right pick, but deserve some recognition.

Considering the pressure the critics put on selectors when they supposedly make a poor choice (e.g. Nic Maddinson), we need to give them a pat on the back when they make a great choice.

Between Handscomb and Matt Renshaw the future is looking very bright.

Topics:  cricket fcopinion fcsport opinion peter handscomb

