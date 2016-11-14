33°
News

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

13th Nov 2016 5:04 AM Updated: 10:17 AM
The search for a hang glider missing near Double Island Point has ended in tragedy.
The search for a hang glider missing near Double Island Point has ended in tragedy. Courtesy RACQ CareFlight Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: The search for a missing hang glider pilot has ended in tragedy.

The body of the 61-year-old pilot has been found near Double Island Point this morning. 

Air, land and sea searches began yesterday after the hang glider was forced to make an emergency landing somewhere near Double Island Point about 2pm.

Water police patrolled the area between Carlo Blow and the lighthouse and helicopters and Noosa Surf Life Saving conducted aerial and land searches. 

RACQ LifeFlight's Sunshine Coast helicopter continued the search with night-vision goggles about 10.30pm but no signs of the pilot were found. 

When the search resumed this morning the canary-yellow glider was spotted suspended in trees half way between Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach, about 780 metres inland from the beach. 

The flight paramedic was winched onto the scene where the pilot was found dead. 

EARLIER: A hang glider has been reported missing at Rainbow Beach, sparking a land, sea, and air search.

Police say the 61-year-old pilot was forced to conduct an emergency landing around 2pm somewhere near Double Island Point.

He has not been seen or heard from since and emergency services don't know if he came down in the sea or on land.

The missing hang glider is canary yellow in colour and the pilot is described as around 188cm tall, Caucasian in appearance with a medium build and balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve skivvy and black shorts.

Water police are currently patrolling the area between Carlos Bluff to the Lighthouse while the Rescue 511 Helicopter and Noosa Surf Life Saving conduct aerial and land searches.

Anyone who may have seen the missing pilot or the hang glider is urged to contact Gympie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks emergency landing hang gliding missing person search

"I just cried": Family house flattened by fierce storms

"I just cried": Family house flattened by fierce storms

A HOUSE that was in a family for decades was completely flattened when Saturday night's storms shook the region.

Competitors go a hundy-to-one for Coast triathlon

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club - Hervey Bay 100, Scarness Park - Winner of the Open Female class, Jacqueline Henricks.

It's the first time the event has sold out in years.

Towns cut off after landslide from deadly 7.5 NZ quake

At least two people have been killed, towns are cut off, homes have been destroyed and the Wellington CBD is badly affected by New Zealand's 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

Residents living along coastline urged to stay away from beaches

Police Beat: Has your suburb been targeted?

If you have seen anything suss in your suburb or can help police with these crimes call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Has your suburb been targets in recent criminal activity?

Local Partners

Get a festive photo and help the refuge

The Maryborough Animal Refuge will hold its second annual Christmas at the Refuge with plenty of stalls, kids rides and activities, raffles and food.

Dance school to celebrate 40 year anniversary with concert

Show girls: performers from the Toni Robinson school of dance thrilled the crowd with the classic 'lady marmalade' at the Brolga Theatre concert on Saturday night. NAT BROMHEAD 10m 584f

"I've met so many wonderful students along the way."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

LIFESTYLE BLOCK CLOSE TO BEACH

34 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

Residential Land This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after ... Submit an Offer

This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after address of Straits Outlook Craignish. Surrounded by quality homes in this park residential...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!