Hanging on to possibility of Trans-Pacific Partnership

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt stays optimistic on the Trans-Pacific Partnership following Donald Trump becoming the next United States of America President.

MEMBER for Hinkler and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt said the Trans-Pacific Partnership could still be passed, following the election of Donald Trump.

"We still remain hopeful, as you must do with trade negotiations, that there is some chance of the TPP passing through the lame-duck period," he said.

"It's important we continue to maintain close ties with the United States, which we've had over many decades. They are our second largest trading partner and they are our largest source of foreign investment,."

The TPP will eliminate more than 98% of tariffs in the TPP region, including tariffs on US$9 billion of Australia's dutiable exports to TPP countries.

"This is why we have belts-and-braces policies - there is any number of trade negotiations underway right now, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). This is a trade negotiation which encompasses 16 countries, some 50 percent of the world's population, almost $23 trillion worth of trade," Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt attended the latest RCEP negotiations in the, Philippines last week to look for ways to advance the negotiations, particularly in the core areas of trade in goods and services and investment.

"Seeking commercially meaningful outcomes that deliver benefits to Australian business is our core focus," Mr Pitt said.

A successful RCEP has potential to boost regional economic confidence and integration.

ASEAN - which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year - is at the centre of the RCEP negotiation.

Australia wants to reach a successful conclusion with ASEAN and the other major regional economies of the RCEP agreement: China, Japan, Korea, India and New Zealand.

Mr Pitt said trade negotiations can take a long time, but the benefits were evident.

"Removing limitations to trade is a key priority for the Coalition Government in Australia's transitioning economy. Any agreement that expands trade and investment adds to regional prosperity and benefits Australia as new jobs are created," Mr Pitt said.