Hansen says burqa ban discussion "needs to be had”

ONE Nation candidate for Maryborough James Hansen confirmed he would support Pauline Hanson's proposal to ban the burqa, stating it was a discussion that "needed to be had.”

His comments come following Ms Hanson's proposal to ban the garment from government buildings, banks and schools if her party wins the upcoming state election.

Mr Hansen said he personally supports the proposal.

"I would certainly want the conversation to be had. It needs to be had. You can't go into any buildings with a motorcycle helmet on or any kind of face-covering.

"It needs to be had in a way that that's not going to offend people...but the discussion needs to be had, it needs to be had in a civilised way, and I think that's what should occur.”

When asked of the relevance such a policy would have in the Fraser Coast, Mr Hansen said it had an "ongoing flow-on effect.”

"It has an ongoing flow-on effect; it's a stance that people take. You've got to have an equal law for everybody,” he said.

"If you can't go into Parliament with a motorbike helmet on then you shouldn't really be able to go in there with any other full-face covering on.”

But it would not be a part of his official campaign if an election were called, with Mr Hansen stating he'd focus on campaigning on local issues.

"I campaign...what's important to the local area - that's (the burqa) more of a Federal decision. Certainly I'm more about creating jobs and making Maryborough great again,” he said.

When asked if he saw the burqa ban as a major issue, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was focused on putting Maryborough first.

"I'm too busy creating jobs, putting Maryborough first and making sure we've got the facilities needed. My focus is job-creation and making sure government money is spent here. I'm not a dog-whistler,” he said.

An opposition spokesperson on behalf of member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen said safety and security was always a first priority.

"Just as Queenslanders must remove their helmet when they go into a bank, we must follow advice from our police and security agencies,” the spokesperson said.

"The LNP believes people are entitled to make decisions about what they wear, but safety always comes first.”