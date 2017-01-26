Hansen selected for Australian Country hockey team

GREEN AND GOLD: Sam Hansen will play for the open women's Australian Country Hockey team when it tours Hong Kong and Vietnam in May.

MARYBOROUGH hockey prodigy Sam Hansen has taken another step towards a Hockeyroo dream.

The 22-year-old was surprised to be selected in Queensland Country's team last year, so imagine Hansen's shock when she gained a green-and-gold country cap.

"It's unbelievable,” she said. "I was pretty shocked - the first thing I did was ring mum and ring my dad. It was overwhelming.

"After my performance in Darwin (the nationals); I played well but didn't think it was good enough to make the team. To find out I got a shadow then got called in is awesome.”

Hansen and her Open Women's Australian Country teammates have eight weeks to train ahead of their tour of Hong Kong and Vietnam.

It caps an extraordinary 12 months of hockey, during which she won two club premierships, played Super League and gained state and national country selection.

"I went into the Super League team not expecting much then got Qld Country,” Hansen said. "To be called up and playing for the team is unbelievable.”

Maryborough Hockey stalwart Kathy Rogers coached and played alongside Hansen at Tinana for the past decade.

Rogers coached Hansen in the under-15s for several years, and when she took over as Tinana coach in 2010 watched Hansen evolve to be an integral member of the senior side.

"She started playing Div 1 when she was 13, as soon as she was old enough to be a senior,” Rogers said.

"I think her attitude on the field has matured over the last few years. As far as Tinana is concerned she was one of the lynchpins of the team, and one of the senior players. When she first came in she was a baby, but now she's a leader in the team.

"You'd always think they have potential to play for Australia so to be picked in an Australian team is fantastic, and is a dream come true for her.”

While the schedule is yet to be released, Hansen and partner Paul will have time to explore the region in- between Australian Country's fixtures.

It will be their first time overseas together, and the pair will spend the next eight weeks sorting out passports when Hansen's not training.

"It's very exciting to be wearing green and gold,” Hansen said.

"The better experience will be to have my partner there to cheer me on.”