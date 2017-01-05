Happy Days Diner draws strong support in opening days

THE Fraser Coast community can't wait to try the shakes and cakes at the new Happy Days Diner in Scarness.

The 1950s-style diner opened on Monday, and has sparked interest of thousands across the region.

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Emily Fleming nad Lorraine Davison. Valerie Horton

Kate Zikking: What a great idea good on you all Happy Days indeed. I can't wait to take my boys

Dale Barker: Congratulations my daughter took her gal pals there today and stated all 3 were very happy and taking mummy there . Also said if you haven't visited you are missing out

Wendy Ballinger: My brother and niece weny here during the holidays when they were up and loved am looking forward to going myself. They loved the milkshakes with the brownies on top.

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Valerie Horton

Johanna Miller: Johanna Miller: Looking forward to going for a milk shake

Angela Collins: Wow looks awesome! I will be bringing the family

Linda Lewis: Wow, might have to try this out when we are up there later this month.

Luise Wotton: Love it! The music rocks.

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Emily Fleming. Valerie Horton

David Handley: Mint I'm so going to check this place out

Sarah Milts: Coffee and Shakes are awesome!!! Yum!!

Heath Hamilton: That is awesome as, I wanna go! Costumes already sorted haha

Check out the full story here.