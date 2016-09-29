Happy kids heal faster: donations will buy modern toys

STAYING in a hospital can get a bit boring, as Fraser Coast boy Mitchell Cawthray knows.



The now 12-year-old was previously admitted to hospital for a year because of his brain cancer.



Though he managed to make his own fun, Mitchell said some technology, such as iPads, would have been a great addition.



"You need technology for fun, and it can also help you learn," Mitchell said.



"I spent a lot of the time watching TV, and people would visit and if you're in a double room, you can make a friend."

Woolworths have donated $19804.00 to the Hervey Bay Paediatrics Ward. The face of the fundraising campaign, Mitchell Cawthray. Valerie Horton





Children staying at Hervey Bay Hospital will have more entertainment options because iPads will be coming to the paediatric ward very soon.



This was made possible by a donation to the unit of $19,804 from the Woolworths Wall Tokens Campaign.



Paediatric ward nurse manager Di Van de Velde said it's not just the long-term patients who that will greatly benefit from the modern play quipment.



"There are some kids that might come here three/four times a year, for two weeks at a time," she said.



"They have to miss school for that, so the iPads will help them keep up with their education.



"Happy kids heal a lot faster."

Woolworths have donated $19804.00 to the Hervey Bay Paediatrics Ward. Nurse Unit Manager Di Vandevelde, Mitchell Cawthray and Assistant Store Manager Brenda Fairfull. Valerie Horton





Five iPads will be coming to the 10-bed unit.



A lot of the donated money will go towards purchasing applications.



The iPads will also synchronise withup to other hospitals, allowing children to connect with those in similar situations to themselves.



"We are so thankful for the generosity of the public," Ms Van de Velde said.



"A lot of the money from Woolworths has gone towards play equipment in the past."



Mitchell was the face of this year's Woolworths Wall Tokens Campaign.



He said seeing himself everywhere was a strange experience.



"It was a bit weird, but cool," he said.



Some of the store's staff would recognise Michell too, when he went shopping.



And what does Mitchell like to do on iPads?



"I like to go on Safari, and look at Pokemon stuff," he said.



The Woolworths Wall Tokens Campaign has been running for the past 30 years.



Seven stores across the Fraser Coast contributed the the donation sum in the campaign, along with other fundraising activities run by Woolworths.

