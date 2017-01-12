Hard work pays off for World Cup-named Pedersen

ON SQUAD: Maryborough's Trudi Pedersen was selected in the Australian Indoor Hockey squad for the World Cup.

FORCED to watch the national championships from the sideline, Trudi Pedersen's dream of representing Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup appeared dashed.

The 23-year-old went under the knife to correct her ankle four months ago, and rehabilitation meant she could not compete.

Imagine her shock to hear her name among Hockey Australia's 30-strong squad.

"I was a bit shocked to be honest as I didn't play, and that obviously plays a big role in selection,” she said.

"It was good, really good. It's something I've worked for for a good four years now with the development squad and that kind of thing.

"It was the goal.”

Pedersen is still in recovery mode after her operation, and has only recently been cleared to run.

"Literally two days after the outdoor grand final I was in surgery,” Pedersen said.

"I didn't want to muck around (but) it means I missed this season of indoor completely.”

The Maryborough hockey star is the only person based in regional Queensland to be named for the World Cup.

Selection for the tournament, most likely to be held in Berlin next year, is not guaranteed, with the 30-strong squad to be cut to a 12-player team at a three-day training camp in Canberra later this year.

It won't be the first time Pedersen plays for Australia. She travelled to South Africa for the Four Nations last year.

While she played well in Durban, nothing can compare to the allure of a World Cup.

"Four Nations was a development tour and World Cup is like the Olympics of indoor hockey,” she said.

"It just means a lot of hard work now to get back to it.

"It's good to have the support base I've got, with the other girls as well.”

Pedersen's plan for 2017 starts with rehabilitation of her surgically repaired ankle, and she will most likely play out Maryborough Hockey's outdoor season before she focuses on the indoor variant.

"There will be a training camp or two during the year so I'll have to be fit to trial there,” Pedersen said.

"That's when everyone comes together and they'll choose their final team.

"It will probably be before the indoor season starts here so you have to do your own thing training.

"You probably change up the way you train for indoor and outdoor. Indoor is a lot of short, sharp sprint work.

"I'll probably do a bit of work under my house.”