Hard work pays off with $1000 donation

DEDICATED: Hervey Bay Fun Fundraisers Cheryl Miller, Jan Carlson, Pat Sturdy and Toni Boss with the cheque for MNDA's Mark Whitley.

MEET the gang of four.

They are four local women who came together to form the Hervey Bay Fun Fundraisers, following the succumbing of member Jan Carlson's husband to the deadly motor neurone disease.

As a result, Jan created the group to organise fundraisers such as a movie premiere and a rock'n'roll dancing night, which netted enough for them to donate $1000 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association yesterday.

"We raised a lot more than we thought,” Jan said. Cheryl Miller, a former employee at MNDA, said the money would "go directly to assisting the suffering - not research”.

"It will all go to support on-the-ground people in Queensland,” Cheryl said.