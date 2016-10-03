Has your suburb been targeted for crime?

ELI WATERS

Break and enter, Moorhen Ct:

Between 3pm on September 24 and 6pm on September 25, offenders entered the home through an unlocked window of a garage.

No property has been reported stolen.

Break and enter, Golden Grove Ct:

Between 10.30 and 11.30pm on September 26, unknown offenders entered the home through a side window.

No property was reported stolen.

POINT VERNON

Wilful damage, Preston St:

About 10.30pm on September 23, offenders have thrown bricks through the window of the business causing a window to break.

No entry was gained to the business.

Break and enter, Pharlap Ct:

Between September 23 and September 25, offenders have entered the premises through a window.

The offenders have then used a garage remote to access the premises. No property was reported stolen during the offence times.

Break and enter, Charlton Esp:

Between 10.30pm on September 28 and 7am on September 29, unknown offender/s have unzipped the zipper of a tent where they have found a wallet.

The unknown offenders have then zipped up the tent and left with the wallet.

PIALBA

Break and enter, Charlton Esp:

Between 9 and 9.20pm on September 27, unknown offenders have entered a caravan and stolen a quantity of personal items and a tablet.

SCARNESS

Stolen vehicle, Charlton Esp:

Between 4 and 8pm on September 25, an unknown offender has entered a car park and stolen a Holden Commodore.

Stealing from vehicle, Hervey St:

Between 1.30pm on September 24 and 3pm on September 25, unknown offenders have entered a vehicle parked at the address.

The offender has rummaged through the vehicle, leaving items scattered throughout.

KAWUNGAN

Steal from vehicle, Carlisle Ct:

Between September 21 and September 22, unknown offenders have entered the unlocked vehicle and have stolen a wallet and sunglasses.

TORQUAY

Wilful damage, Charlton Esp:

Between 6pm on September 27 and 6.30am on September 28, an unknown offender has thrown a heavy object into the rear window of a parked vehicle.

They did not get into the vehicle.

URANGAN

Break and enter, Cypress St:

At about 9pm on September 25, the victim has disturbed an offender who was trying to enter into the residence through a window.

The victim has screamed and heard the sound of the offender running off.

No property was stolen at the time.

Steal from vehicles, Boat Harbour Dr:

Between September 20 and September 21, unknown offenders have stolen four spotlights from the front of the vehicle parked in a car park.

Stealing from vehicle, Charlton Esp:

Between 1pm on September 28 and 10am on September 29, unknown offender/s have entered the vehicle and have stolen mobile phones, a cheque book and other personal documents.

TOOGOOM

Stolen vehicle, Swan View Ct:

Between 9am on September 22 and 5.30pm on September 23, unknown offender has stolen a Holden wagon which was parked at the residence.

MARYBOROUGH

Enter with intent, Kent St:

Between 2pm on September 24 and 11am on September 26, unknown offenders have entered the caravan through a side window.

The inside of the caravan was rummaged through, however no property was reported stolen.

Stealing from vehicle, Treasure St:

Between 6am and 11pm on September 25, an unknown offender has removed a number plate from a trailer parked at the rear of the residence.

The number plate is DZ5 605.

TINANA

Stealing, Woongool Rd:

Between September 4 and September 25, an offender has entered the victim's bedroom and accessed the victim's wardrobe during the offence.

Enter with intent, Rosewood Ct:

Between 3.30 and 7.40pm on September 26, an offender has jumped the fence of the property and attempted to gain entry into a shed.

Entry has not been successful and no property was stolen at the time of the offence.

BIGGENDEN

Stealing from vehicle, Edward St:

Between 4pm on September 23 and 8am on September 26, unknown offenders have entered a vehicle parked at a business depot.

A camera, torch and tablet were stolen from inside the vehicle during the offence times.

GREAT SANDY STRAIT

Stealing, Esplanade:

Between 10pm on September 24 and 11.05am on September 25, an unknown offender has stolen a number of paintings from a wall of a business during the offence times.

WHO TO CALL

REPORTING A CRIME

If it is an emergency or the crime is happening now call 000.

If it is not an emergency and the crime has already happened call Policelink on 13 14 44.

If you have any information that might help solve a crime call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.