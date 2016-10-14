24°
News

OPINION: Have the clowns killed off Halloween 2016?

Amanda Coop
| 14th Oct 2016 1:18 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE the clowns killed off Halloween 2016?

For many people on the Fraser Coast, the answer is probably yes.

Even if you haven't seen them, you've more than likely heard about the idiots wandering the streets at night dressed as clowns, often armed with weapons, and going door-to-door to frighten and intimidate people.

No one thinks it's funny anymore except, presumably, the dimwits still doing it. I'm quite honestly surprised there hasn't yet been an instance of a clown messing with the wrong person and copping a good flogging for their trouble. Would I like to see someone injured for doing it? Of course not, but good sense tells most people it's not without risk to go creeping around other people's homes dressed in scary costumes and carrying objects that could be used to injure or kill people.

Unfortunately, good sense doesn't seem to be playing much of a role in the decisions made by these "clowns".

Reader poll

Will the creepy clown craze stop you and your children from trick-or-treating?

  • View Results

Many people are asking when this clown nonsense will blow over. My personal prediction, if you're interested in it, is that it will naturally taper off after Halloween, providing a clown is not seriously injured in the meantime. If there does happen to be an incident, and the other clowns see one of their buddies with the oversized shoes and undersized brains get hurt, they might decide it's no longer worth it. If not, they'll ruin what could be otherwise a good night of harmless fun for many in the region.

This year, for the first time, my five-year-old wants to go trick-or-treating with her teenage cousin. She's already got her little loot bucket, and is talking about her costume. I'd be more than happy for my very responsible niece to take my daughter trick-or-treating in our neighbourhood - except for the clowns.

I don't know how many people are actually behind this clown thing. It could be a very small group actively going around the area, and they may or may not come anywhere near our street. But it's the idea that worries me, and probably many other parents. Little kids are scared of this stuff. Whether they've actually seen one of these clowns or not, they're terrified of them. Like so many things, it's the idea that is frightening to so many, even if they haven't encountered the reality.

My reluctance to send my little girl out is the "what if" of if she sees people dressed as clowns. What if she's terrified? What if they try to terrify her? What if there are groups of them out and she sees - or, worse still, gets caught up in - some type of violence? It's easier and less scary to just keep her home, which is the attitude I think many people will take when deciding this year either to not let their kids trick-or-treat, or not open the door to trick-or-treaters.

I know people like to whine about Halloween and say it's not "an Australian thing". Well, who cares if it's not traditionally Australian? It's difficult for anyone with young children to ignore when the shops are full of Halloween-themed stock, and even the kindys and daycare centres hold dress-up days. It's (usually) a harmless occasion where a bit of fun is had, some kids get to dress up and stay out a bit later than usual and get some treats. Unfortunately, as with so many things in life, it only takes a few clowns to come along and ruin it for the rest of us.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clowns halloween

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

The $5 million Burrum Heads boat ramp will finally open on Friday afternoon,and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has already extended an open invitation to boaties

Two charged, another quizzed on doctor robbery

No Caption

They face a possible penalty of 15 years in jail.

Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography,

The man had thousands of child porn images.

Major shops to now open from 7am to 9pm

Trading hours are being extended in major shops from December.

Ruling covers south-east Queensland but misses Toowoomba

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off