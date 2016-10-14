OPINION: Have the clowns killed off Halloween 2016?

HAVE the clowns killed off Halloween 2016?

For many people on the Fraser Coast, the answer is probably yes.

Even if you haven't seen them, you've more than likely heard about the idiots wandering the streets at night dressed as clowns, often armed with weapons, and going door-to-door to frighten and intimidate people.

No one thinks it's funny anymore except, presumably, the dimwits still doing it. I'm quite honestly surprised there hasn't yet been an instance of a clown messing with the wrong person and copping a good flogging for their trouble. Would I like to see someone injured for doing it? Of course not, but good sense tells most people it's not without risk to go creeping around other people's homes dressed in scary costumes and carrying objects that could be used to injure or kill people.

Unfortunately, good sense doesn't seem to be playing much of a role in the decisions made by these "clowns".

Reader poll Will the creepy clown craze stop you and your children from trick-or-treating? Yes - it's not worth the risk

No - nothing can stop us trick-or-treating

No - the clowns will add excitement

I do not trick or not

View Results Vote

Many people are asking when this clown nonsense will blow over. My personal prediction, if you're interested in it, is that it will naturally taper off after Halloween, providing a clown is not seriously injured in the meantime. If there does happen to be an incident, and the other clowns see one of their buddies with the oversized shoes and undersized brains get hurt, they might decide it's no longer worth it. If not, they'll ruin what could be otherwise a good night of harmless fun for many in the region.

This year, for the first time, my five-year-old wants to go trick-or-treating with her teenage cousin. She's already got her little loot bucket, and is talking about her costume. I'd be more than happy for my very responsible niece to take my daughter trick-or-treating in our neighbourhood - except for the clowns.

I don't know how many people are actually behind this clown thing. It could be a very small group actively going around the area, and they may or may not come anywhere near our street. But it's the idea that worries me, and probably many other parents. Little kids are scared of this stuff. Whether they've actually seen one of these clowns or not, they're terrified of them. Like so many things, it's the idea that is frightening to so many, even if they haven't encountered the reality.

My reluctance to send my little girl out is the "what if" of if she sees people dressed as clowns. What if she's terrified? What if they try to terrify her? What if there are groups of them out and she sees - or, worse still, gets caught up in - some type of violence? It's easier and less scary to just keep her home, which is the attitude I think many people will take when deciding this year either to not let their kids trick-or-treat, or not open the door to trick-or-treaters.

I know people like to whine about Halloween and say it's not "an Australian thing". Well, who cares if it's not traditionally Australian? It's difficult for anyone with young children to ignore when the shops are full of Halloween-themed stock, and even the kindys and daycare centres hold dress-up days. It's (usually) a harmless occasion where a bit of fun is had, some kids get to dress up and stay out a bit later than usual and get some treats. Unfortunately, as with so many things in life, it only takes a few clowns to come along and ruin it for the rest of us.