UPDATE: HERVEY Bay police say missing man Wesley Dye was seen on Saturday in the Craignish area.

The Eli Waters man was reportedly sighted at a shopping complex on Saturday, but has not been seen since.

A QPS spokesman said investigations were continuing into the 27-year-old's whereabouts.

"We're waiting to hear from the public to send us in his direction," the spokesperson said.

"We're still doing our searches for him."

EARLIER: HAVE you seen missing man Wesley Dye?

The 27-year-old was last seen at his home on Bounty Ct, Eli Waters, at 9.30am on September 16.

Police are concerned for his mental and physical health.

MISSING: Police are still searching for the Eli Waters man. Facebook

Wesley is described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes.

He stands at 160cm tall with a slight build, short hair and possibly has facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey jumper.

Police report Wesley has not contacted any close relations since he was last seen.

If you have any information that may help with investigations, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.