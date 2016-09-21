HAVE you seen missing man Wesley Dye?

The 27-year-old was last seen at his home on Bounty Ct, Eli Waters, at 9.30am on September 16.

Police are concerned for him mental and physical health.

Wesley is described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes.

He stands at 160cm tall with a slight build, short hair and possibly has facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey jumper.

Police report Wesley has not contacted any close relations since he was last seen.

If you have any information that may help with investigations, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.