11th Jan 2017 11:48 AM
Have your say on the design plans for an extension to the Anzac Park Skate Park on Alice St, Maryborough. Cody Shepherd gets some air at a competition held at the Maryborough Skate Park.
Megan Pope FRA210412skate2

THE council is seeking comment to further develop the design of the extension to Anzac Park Skate Park in Maryborough.

The extension aims to reflect the community's input collected by the council, as part of a pre-design consultation workshop held with more than 50 young Maryborough skate locals last year on September 28, October 17 and 26.

The design will be used as a tool to collect further community feedback, to ensure the proposal is in line with council and community expectations.

Once the feedback has been received and reviewed, the conceptual design will be developed to reflect the community's input.

The design explores further opportunities for the holistic integration of an active recreation precinct with landscape amenity, supporting infrastructure, circulation and access as provisional items.

To have your say on the design plans, feedback can be emailed to enquiry@ frasercoast.qld.gov.au att: Dave Roberts by close of business today.

A community presentation and workshop will be held in early 2017 to ensure the design reflects each group's expectations.

Topics:  anzac park fraser coast regional council maryborough skate park

