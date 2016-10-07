Health care demand broke WBHHS' budget by millions

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service went into millions of dollars of deficit in a 12 month period, a report has revealed.



The organisation recorded a $14.1 million deficit for the 2015/16 financial year - a first for the health organisation.



This has never happened before ever since WBHHS came into operation in 2012, with the organisation recording profits for the past three financial years.



WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington attributed the negative final sum to a record number of patients accessing the region's facilities.



"Our patient activity simply outstripped our funding levels for the 2015/16 financial year, but it was important for us to maintain that level of activity so our waiting lists didn't blow out," he said.



Almost a million patients accessed the health facility across the Wide Bay during the period - an increase of 4% from the previous financial year.



To help with the growing demand, Queensland Health has agreed to increase the budget of WBHHS by $16.7 million.



Mr Pennington said employing locums and paying overtime also contributed.



"The increased funding in the current annual service agreement and the financial improvement plan will strengthen our financial position and balance the budget without job losses," Mr Pennington said.



He emphasized on that balancing the budget will not be a matter of cuts but rather working smarter.



"WBHHS has also been able to recruit more full-time medical staff, which reduces the number of locums employed as well as our overtime costs," he said.



"This time last year we had 50-60 vacancies being filled by locums - right now we have less than 20," he said. A $40 million upgrade was announced by the State Government for the Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department, which Mr Pennington will help to meet the growing demand for health services.



"The new emergency department will double the number of beds, improving its capacity," he said.



"This though is a separate issue to funding."