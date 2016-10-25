Health official has resigned from Board

HEALTH OFFICIAL: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Board chair Dominic Devine has finished up in the role after holding it for four years.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Dominic Devine has handed in his resignation to the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick.

Mr Devine said an increase in business commitments had meant he was no longer able to give the energy to the role of Board chair he believed was necessary,

He looks back on the four years in the role with pride.

"There have been many improvements to our service delivery such that we are now one of the best performing Hospital and Health Services in the state, and earlier this year we put our quality standards on public display with the first ever release of our Quality of Care Report," Mr Devine said.

"We've seen the development of significant infrastructure that has been of huge benefit to our community, including the new oral health and cancer care centres, the Clinical Decision Unit at Hervey Bay, palliative care wards at Maryborough Hospital, and numerous improvements to our rural facilities.

That means someone new will soon lead the WBHH Board.

Deputy chair Barbara Hovard OAM will take on the role of acting chair in the meantime.